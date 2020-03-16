Alderson Responds To Audit, Reduces B&O Tax

By Bobby Bordelon

Alderson City Council responded to a financial audit from the state, reduced taxes on wholesalers, approved the first reading of the 2021 budget, and more during the Thursday, March 12 meeting.

After receiving a preliminary financial audit from the West Virginia Auditors Office, City Council approved a letter, providing a response to the findings. For example, one of the findings was listed as "segregation of duties" between city officials.

