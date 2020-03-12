Greenbrier County Plans For Covid-19

By Bobby Bordelon

Concern around Covid-19, also known as the coronavirus, brought Greenbrier County together for a public health briefing. Led by Greenbrier County Commission President Lowell Rose, representatives from organizations spoke to the response plan if the coronavirus breaks out in Greenbrier County and offered advice for the public to monitor their own health.

"The problem with this virus is that people are scared," said Dr. Caroline Bridgett Morrison. "Our hope today is to dispel the fear. One of the biggest questions I'm asked on a daily basis is 'where do people need to go and get tested?' If we really think about it, most people don't need to be tested. ... This, for the most part, causes flu-like symptoms. We're still in flu season and treating lots of people with the flu. [For] coronavirus, almost 90 percent of people have cold-like symptoms and they're mild."

Read more in the Thursday, March 12, 2020, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.