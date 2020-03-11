Hilton Brothers Honored For Their Service In World War II, Korean Conflict

By Theresa Flerx

Four brothers were honored with banners hung in front of their homeplace along Route 92 outside White Sulphur Springs, acknowledging their service and fight for our country's freedom.

The newest service members recognized through the Roads of Honor program are:

• William Robert Hilton, U.S. Army WWII, 1942-46;

• Wilbur Jacob Hilton, U.S. Army, WWII, 1943-45;

• Issac Milton Hilton, U.S. Navy WWII, 1945-46; and

• James Wesley Hilton, U.S. Army, Korean Conflict, 1952-54.

