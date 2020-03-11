Glover Named WVU Mountaineer

Lewisburg native Colson Glover was named the 67th West Virginia University Mountaineer during the Saturday, March 7, men's basketball game against Baylor.

Glover is the third Greenbrier East graduate to serve as the Mountaineer, including Troy Clemons and current Greenbrier County Circuit Court Judge Robert Richardson. Named after Colson Hall, a building on the Downtown Campus, Glover reports that one of his first memories of the University is waiting at the bottom of the College of Law steps after a football game to give the 2011-12 mascot Brock Burwell a Gatorade.

