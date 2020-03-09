‘Echoes Of Slavery In Greenbrier County’ Resonate In New GHS Exhibit

By Bobby Bordelon

The Greenbrier Historical Society (GHS)'s newest exhibit, "Echoes of Slavery in Greenbrier County" opened on Saturday, March 7, in the North House Museum. The exhibit connects the history of white supremacy and slavery in Greenbrier County, beginning with the stories of individual slaves, to segregation and African American Greenbrier Countians who achieved despite it, and to the lasting effects it has on individuals today.

The exhibit features recently taken oral histories from local community members, testimony from several witnesses to an alleged 1861 slave rebellion, photos from the Bolling School, plaques for Katherine Coleman Johnson, Howard Jefferson Crump, and Steve Rutledge, an exploration of the Green Book, and much more.

