First Greenbrier County Day Report Support Group Meeting Declared A Success, Correction On Times

By Bobby Bordelon

The Greenbrier County Day Report's first "addiction support group for families, friends, or anyone struggling with addiction" meeting held space for those dealing with the fallout of addiction on Monday, March 2.

Greenbrier County Day Report Director Laura Legg pronounced the first event a success, with a number of community members coming forth to share their experiences.

