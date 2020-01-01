Reyes-Cortijo Committed After Plea

By Bobby Bordelon

After a Greenbrier County murder case ended with a "not guilty by reason of mental illness" plea, the victim's mother addressed the Greenbrier County Circuit Court and the perpetrator, Edwood G. Reyes-Cortijo, was committed to a mental health institution on Thursday, March 5.

Bradley Jerome Morales-Andrades died on March 21, 2017, in Greenbrier Valley Medical Center as a result of stab wounds. In October 2017, Morales-Andrades's roommate, Reyes-Cortijo, was indicted for his murder. During the proceedings in the Greenbrier County Circuit Court, a number of mental health evaluations were performed on Reyes-Cortijo, leading to a diagnosis of schizophrenia. The Greenbrier County Prosecutor's office and Reyes-Cortijo, through defense counsel Joshua Edwards, arranged a plea bargain, one approved by Greenbrier County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dent on Monday, March 2.

