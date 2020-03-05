By Bobby Bordelon

Fifth graders in Lewisburg Elementary School for the past several weeks have been participating in the nationally known anti-drug D.A.R.E. program, now lead by newly minted D.A.R.E. officer Sergeant Jonathan Hughes of the Lewisburg Police Department.

As explained by its website, dare.org, Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) was created in the early 1980s to push back against "unparalleled drug abuse among our youth" in Los Angeles. Since then, the program expanding into schools across the country, including Lewisburg in the 1990s.

