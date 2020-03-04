Gordmans Opens With Donation To Greenbrier East High School

By Leah Tuckwiller

After a brief transition period, Peebles in Lewisburg has become Gordmans, another store in the Stage community, and opened to the public on Tuesday, March 3.

Members of the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce, Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White, Greenbrier East High School principal Ben Routson, and other community leaders gathered with Gordmans shoppers at the storefront Tuesday to celebrate the opening with a ribbon cutting, as well as to mark Gordmans' contribution to the community. At nine grand openings across the state, Gordmans donated $1,000 to a local high school; in Lewisburg, that donation was made to Greenbrier East.

