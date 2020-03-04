Accessory After Fact To Murder Plea Entered

By Bobby Bordelon

A second plea deal and sentencing against Joshua Wiley for accessory after the fact to the murder of Shaela Lynn McCoy Abren was approved by Greenbrier County Circuit Court Judge Robert Richardson on Tuesday, March 3. Sentenced to one year of incarceration, Wiley's plea deal is the second after his first plea was thrown out by Richardson in November 2019.

The case began in early 2018, when members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office, the Greenbrier County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, and the West Virginia State Police responded to an empty house on Anthony Road near Route 92. Abren was found deceased inside the residence.

Read more in the Tuesday, March 4, 2020, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.