By Bobby Bordelon

A light meeting of the Ronceverte City Council heard updates on the water project, the announcement of Make It Shine Day, reports from several meetings city officials attended, and more on Monday, March 2.

Progress on the water infrastructure improvement is ongoing, with Bob Hazelwood, a representative of E.L. Robinson, giving a timeline update.

Read more in the Wednesday, March 4, 2020, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.