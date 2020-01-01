Murder Case Ends In Not Guilty By Reason Of Mental Illness Plea

By Bobby Bordelon

A Greenbrier County murder case came to a close after a plea deal on Monday, March 2. Edwood G. Reyes-Cortijo plead "not guilty by reason of mental illness, but guilty to murder in the first degree in regard to the facts" before Greenbrier County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dent.

Bradley Jerome Morales-Andrades died on March 21, 2017, in Greenbrier Valley Medical Center as a result of stab wounds. In October 2017, Morales-Andrades's roommate, Reyes-Cortijo, was indicted for his murder. During the proceedings in the Greenbrier County Circuit Court, a number of mental health evaluations were performed on Reyes-Cortijo, leading to a diagnosis of schizophrenia. The Greenbrier County Prosecutor's office and Reyes-Cortijo, through defense counsel Joshua Edwards, arranged a plea bargain.

