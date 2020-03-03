I-64 Escape Attempt Leads To Injuries

By Bobby Bordelon

An escape attempt by an individual wanted for murder lead to an hours-long shut down of I-64 on Friday, February 28.

The incident began when members of the Lewisburg Police Department were notified Steven Joseph Lojek and Matthew Stephen Anderson could possibly be in the Lewisburg area. Lojek and Anderson were wanted by authorities in Maricopa County, AZ, charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and tampering with physical evidence.

