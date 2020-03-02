Carter Sexual Assault Case Dismissed

By Bobby Bordelon

The case against Donald Carter was dismissed in the Greenbrier County Circuit Court on Thursday, February 27, by Judge Jennifer Dent. Carter had been indicted for sexual abuse and assault.

Previously, former Greenbrier County Assistant Prosecutor Britt Ludwig headed the case, with Prosecuting Attorney Patrick Via taking over in later 2019 after her departure from the position. In what was expected to be a status hearing on Thursday, Via introduced a motion calling for the case's dismissal without prejudice.

