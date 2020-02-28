Lewisburg City Council Updated On Last Week’s Bomb Threat, Meeting

By Bobby Bordelon

Opening just after a prayer from the mayor, Lewisburg City Council was updated on last week's bomb threat suspect, heard reports from the police and fire departments, and took care of city business on Tuesday, February 25.

Honoring the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage, Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White offered the prayer in the West Virginia House of Delegates on Monday, February 17. Just before the February 25 meeting of City Council, White offered the same prayer, calling for young women to be the leaders of the future, asking for guidance, and calling for everyone to be mindful of how people would want their children to be treated when interacting with others.

