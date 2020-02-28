County Commission Considers Grants

By Bobby Bordelon

Grant applications for both continuing projects and potential new projects in the county led the discussion in the short Tuesday, February 25, meeting of the Greenbrier County Commission. This included discussion around the Greenbrier County Day Report Center, potential Quinwood broadband access, and more.

Day report centers serve as an alternative to prison for many drug offenses. Funding for the program does not come from the county; instead, funding primarily comes through two grants: a community corrections grant provided by the West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services, and a Justice Reinvestment Initiative grant, a program aimed at driving down criminal costs using evidence-based, cost-benefit analysis.

