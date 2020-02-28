Lewisburg Levy Election Tomorrow

By Bobby Bordelon

A special election in the city of Lewisburg will give residents a say in the city's over 50-year-old levy on property, money that goes into the fire department, police department, and street maintenance.

To vote, including early voting, go to Lewisburg City Hall, 942 Washington Street West, in council chambers. Election Day is set for February 29, with the polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

