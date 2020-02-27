Opportunity Zone Tax Credits And Deferments Explained By GVEDC

By Bobby Bordelon

Tax credits, deferments, and incentives provided by both the federal and state governments in two Greenbrier County cities were the subject of a Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation (EDC) meeting in Ronceverte on Tuesday, February 25.

Headed by Economic Development Manager Patricia Pagan, the meeting broke down the benefits of the opportunity zones for those that would invest in them. In Greenbrier County, White Sulphur Springs and Ronceverte are approved opportunity zones. In Monroe County, Union is an approved opportunity zone.

Read more in the Thursday, February 27, 2020, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.