Governor Requests $2 Million For Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center

By Leah Tuckwiller

At a press conference on Wednesday, February 26, Governor Jim Justice announced a plan to support the Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center (GVAC), with the intention to put as much as $2 million toward the project to round out its $6 million goal.

The community has successfully raised over $4 million to fund the aquatic center over the past almost-two years after the project was brought to the wider public eye with a community meeting in May 2018.

