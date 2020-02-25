City Hall Shows Off A 1982 Becentennial Quilt

By Bobby Bordelon

Joining the many photos and items highlighting Lewisburg's history, a bicentennial quilt donated by a previous mayor has been framed and put on display in City Hall.

The quilt was made as a part of the city's bicentennial celebration in 1982 – then Lewisburg Mayor Phil Gainer, the Bicentennial Committee, with its chairman John Ford, coordinated a number of events to celebrate the city's 200th birthday. This included a large parade, the opening of the bicentennial headquarters, with a number of items from the city's history on display, and several competitions, such as the quilting contest.

