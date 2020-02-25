Former Resident Of Greenbrier County Enters Contest To Become Next Inked Magazine Cover Girl

By Leah Tuckwiller

Inked magazine, which celebrates tattoos, artists, and the many and varied people who wear their ink with pride, is seeking one tattooed woman for their cover. One West Virginia girl has thrown her hat into the ring.

A native West Virginian with deep roots in Greenbrier County, Faith Rozycki is currently living in North Carolina, and sports six tattoos, with plans for a seventh. Inked magazine, which is self-described as "the celebration of 'rebellious lifestyle' and the voice of hip, edgy, and creative individualists," values stories in the contest of tattoos. Each year, Inked holds a contest to search for one woman to grace the cover of an issue. This year, Rozycki hopes to be that woman.

