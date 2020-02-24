Charges Brought After GEHS/Woodrow Basketball Game

By Bobby Bordelon

Two sets of charges and one citation are the result of an altercation during the Friday, February 11, basketball game between Greenbrier East and Woodrow Wilson high schools.

A number of disruptive incidents allegedly took place during the game, including a former Woodrow Wilson Eagles' player throwing a water cooler, the Eagles' assistant coach Gene Nabors going headfirst over the team bench, and law enforcement taking action.

