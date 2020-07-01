House Of Delegates Passes Bill To Cap Insulin Cost

By Leah Tuckwiller

A bill which passed the House of Delegates on Wednesday, February 19, could be welcome news to people with Type 1 or 2 diabetes.

House Bill 4543, summarized as "relating to insurance for diabetics," would require "an insurer [subject to certain other sections of state code] which issues or renews a health insurance policy on or after July 1, 2020, [to] provide coverage for prescription insulin drugs" to diabetic patients, and would cap the cost of a 30-day supply of covered prescription insulin at a maximum of $25.

