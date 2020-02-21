Alderson’s Bricktop, Marker Dedicated

Bright February sun greeted a hearty crowd at the unveiling of the marker recognizing the legend of Ada Beatrice Queen Victoria Louise Virginia "Bricktop" Smith, an entertainer of the Jazz Era, born on August 14, 1894 in Alderson.

Greetings on behalf of the William G. Pomeroy Foundation®, who funded the marker in partnership with the West Virginia Humanities Council's Folklife Program, were read by Margaret Hambrick. Deryn Pomeroy wrote, "...Today you are gathered to pay tribute to the legacy of "Bricktop Smith." At the Pomeroy Foundation, it is our hope that this Legends & Lore Marker will help Alderson's traditions and lore stand the test of time. From all of us at the Pomeroy Foundation, we are delighted to support Alderson Main Street in your mission by obtaining this new Legends & Lore marker."

Read more in the Friday, February 21, 2020, edition of The West Virignia Daily News.