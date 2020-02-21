Early Voting In Lewisburg Levy Election Continues

By Bobby Bordelon

A special election in the city of Lewisburg will give residents a say in the city's over 50-year-old levy on property, money that goes into the fire department, police department, and street maintenance.

"It provides essential services for the residents," explained Recorder Shannon Beatty. "It's been something that has been ongoing for over 50 years – it's not an increase in taxes. It's a continuation of what we've already been doing."

