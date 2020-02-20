Greenbrier East Lady Spartans Bounce Back with Win Over GW Patriots

By Brandon Baker

To put it mildly, it has been a hectic 10 days or so for the Greenbrier East Lady Spartans. They had to endure statewide and in some cases, national news stories about their shortened game with Woodrow Wilson where an infamous "fight" occurred.

A couple nights later they traveled to Parkersburg South to take on a solid Patriots team where the Patriots upset the Spartans 69-59 in somewhat of a shocker.

