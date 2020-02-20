Local Census Committee Holds Meeting

By Bobby Bordelon

A gathering of public officials and representatives from a number of local organizations came together on Wednesday, February 19, in order to accomplish one goal – make sure everyone in Greenbrier County is properly counted in the 2020 United States Census.

In 2019, the Greenbrier County Commission and the city of Lewisburg each created a complete count committee, a census-assisting local committee designed to find people typically undercounted in traditional census mailings and the newer, online process.

Read more in the Thursday, February 20, 2020, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.