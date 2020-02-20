Greenbrier Valley Airport Discusses Business, Access To Civil Air Control

By Leah Tuckwiller

The Greenbrier Valley Airport (GVA) Authority held a regular meeting on Tuesday, February 18, to discuss updates on Part 139 projects, FAA inspection, project and status reports, and meetings with other agencies.

With a financial report from the airport's CPA unavailable due to a scheduling conflict and the director of the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission delayed by a wreck on the turnpike, the meeting kicked off right away with reports by airport director Brian Belcher.

Read more in the Thursday, February 20, 2020, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.