Lewisburg Police Chief Releases Statement On Bomb Threat To City Hall

By Bobby Bordelon

Multiple downtown Lewisburg buildings were closed due to a bomb threat on Tuesday, February 18. Both Lewisburg City Hall and the Greenbrier County Courthouse were closed as a result.

"At 11:15 a.m. we received a possible bomb threat in city hall," explained Lewisburg Police Chief Chris Teubert. "At that time, city hall was evacuated."

