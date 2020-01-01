Police Ask For Help In Five-Year-Old Disappearance Case Of Renick Woman

By Robin Zimmerman

The family of Dee Ann Keene, a 43-year-old woman who was last seen in February 2014, has not given up on finding answers in her disappearance; and neither have the police.

This year marks the five-year anniversary of Keene's last known whereabouts, and Sgt. H.G. Blevins with the West Virginia State Police, who has worked the case since Keene was first reported missing on March 5, 2014, said the department still follows up on leads in the case regularly.

Read more in the Wednesday, February 19, 2020, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.