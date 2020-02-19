Donor Joins GVAC Closers Program

By Bobby Bordelon

Fundraising towards the Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center project reached a new milestone shortly after Lewisburg local Jim Morgan made a substantial donation to the project.

The GVAC project began fundraising in 2018, setting a $6 million goal. Since then, the project has received significant support in the community, now joined by Morgan's $100,000 pledge as part of GVAC's Closers program.

