Mennonite Disaster Service Returns To Greenbrier County To Rebuild Flooded Homes

By Bobby Bordelon

Construction on four new homes destroyed during the 2016 flood is currently underway by Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS), thanks to new funding through West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) and the RISE program.

Locally based out of Rhema Christian Center, MDS is building four homes; two in Caldwell, one in Alderson, and one in Smoot. The program brings volunteers in to work on rebuilding or restoring houses for families who were unable to return. Cathy Rennard, Disaster Case Manager Supervisor for VOAD, explained that a number of volunteers and volunteer organizations helped work on new homes after the flood, MDS being one of the best examples.

