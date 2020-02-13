Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White Issues National African American History Month Proclamation

By Bobby Bordelon

Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White, the city's first African American female mayor, was joined by a number of kids and teenagers for the reading and signing of her 2020 National African American History Month proclamation.

"You see all those pictures back there? All of those people came before me," White told Summer Berry and Kaylee Berry, pointing at the wall of mayors in the Paul R. Cooley Council Chamber in Lewisburg City Hall. Before signing a proclamation for National African American History Month, White told the kids about her time serving as Lewisburg's first African American councilperson and her current mayorship.

Read more in the Thursday, February 13, 2020, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.