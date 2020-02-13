Race Matters, Lead Nurse Address Board Of Education

By Leah Tuckwiller

The Greenbrier County Board of Education met on Tuesday, February 11, for their regular monthly meeting and discussion of Race Matters in Education, medical updates, and reports from the student rep-resentatives from Greenbrier West High School.

This month's time out for applause was dedicated to Zach Hanway and Connor Feury, both Eastern Greenbrier Middle School students who were honored for their good deeds, and the GWHS football team, which was ranked fourth in the state this season.

