Greenbrier County Commission Approves Resolutions On Business and Inventory Tax, Guns

By Bobby Bordelon

The Greenbrier County Commission considered a potential broadband project, the business and inventory tax, the second amendment of the Constitution, hirings, and infrastructure projects during the Tuesday, February 11 meeting.

A potential broadband project, using White Sulphur Springs Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds, is in its earliest phases - the commission approved advertising for a broadband project consultant to gather more information on the possible project.

