By Leah Tuckwiller

One individual was struck by a vehicle on I-64 at Lewisburg late at night on Tuesday, Febuary 11.

According to Sergeant Wood of the Beckley detachment of the West Virginia State Police, who came upon the incident while driving, a large wrecker stalled on the interstate. The driver was struck by another vehicle after getting out of the truck.

