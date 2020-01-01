Trial Date Set For Smith-Allen Murder Case

By Bobby Bordelon

A date has been set for the murder trial of Edward Smith-Allen during a hearing in the Greenbrier County Circuit Court on Monday, February 10. Smith-Allen was indicted by a grand jury in October 2019 for the murder of Alaisia M. Smith.

On June 7, 2019, Lewisburg police responded to an emergency call, finding a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle parked in Dorie Miller Park. The victim was transported to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, then to Charleston. The Lewisburg Police Department later confirmed Smith was the victim, whose obituary stated she passed away on June 8 while in the care of Charleston Area Medical Center.

