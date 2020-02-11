White Sulphur Springs City Council Discusses Medical Cannabis

By Bobby Bordelon

Medical cannabis businesses, a Harts Run water project, computers and TASERs for the police department, and more was considered by the White Sulphur Springs City Council during the Monday, February 10, meeting.

The first reading of an ordinance considering medical cannabis businesses inside White Sulphur Springs was passed by city council. The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act was passed by the state in April 2017, allowing West Virginia residents with a serious medical condition to use the drug as part of their treatment. This includes diseases such as cancer, HIV, Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis, nervous tissue damage, epilepsy, Huntington's, Crohn's, terminal illnesses, and many more.

