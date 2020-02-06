Grand Jury Returns February Indictments

By Bobby Bordelon

A Greenbrier County Grand Jury has returned 53 indictments for the February 2020 term of the Greenbrier County Circuit Court.

Most of the charges listed involve theft or drugs, with burglary, both grand and petit larceny, and shoplifting comprising the majority of the indictment lists. In addition, several indictments for clandestine drug laboratories or drug manufacturing were brought.

