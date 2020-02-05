Greenbrier County Schools Closed For Flu, Lunches Offered In Lewisburg, White Sulphur Springs

By Leah Tuckwiller

Following last week's closure of Seneca Trail Christian Academy, Greenbrier County Schools have announced that all students will complete Reimagined Time Day packets on February 5-7 while schools are closed.

This decision had been made in collaboration with medical professionals and the Greenbrier County Health Department, with the safety of our students being our number one concern, reads a release on GCS's social media. This measure will only be effective if students refrain from group gatherings. Please assist us by having your child avoid group activities until school resumes.

