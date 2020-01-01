Flood Watch Issued For Greenbrier, Monroe

By Bobby Bordelon

A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Greenbrier and Monroe counties from Wednesday, February 5, to Friday morning, February 7.

Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management issued a Nixle notification on the potential flood conditions:

"Flood watch tonight through Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has expanded the flood watch to include portions of Virginia and southeast West Virginia, including ... eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers, and western Greenbrier [counties]."

"From late tonight through Friday morning, an extended period of rainfall with high rainfall rates and thunderstorms on Thursday create favorable conditions for flooding. Rainfall totals of two to three inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible. The ground will be saturated when thunderstorms are most likely. High rainfall rates inside of these storms could potentially create rapid water rises, especially in small creeks and streams, areas with poor drainage, and low lying areas."

To sign up for text alerts from the Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, including updates to the weather advisory, go to https://lo cal.nixle.com/register/texting, or text the local zip code to 888777.