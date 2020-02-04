By Bobby Bordelon

Water rates in Ronceverte were increased in order to fund the city's approximate $2.3 million obligation of a $6.2 million water infrastructure project during the Monday, February 3, meeting of City Council.

The new rates begin at $30.36 per 1,000 gallons for the first 1,000 gallons, then $19.65 for every 1,000 above. In addition, bulk water could be purchased for $21.50 per 1,000 gallons.

