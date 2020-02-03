Man Arrested On Multiple Warrants, Charged With Possession With Intent

By Leah Tuckwiller

One man has been arrested in Lewisburg after warrants were issued in Monroe and Greenbrier county courts in 2019. Three charges related to the possession of controlled substances have been brought against Chadwick Allen Feamster of Lewisburg.

Greenbrier County Sheriff's Deputies S.L. Morris and B. McCormick were at a residence in Lewisburg attempting to serve a Monroe County Magistrate Court warrant for possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I or II narcotic from October 2019 and a Greenbrier County Circuit Court warrant issued in November 2019.

Read more in the Monday, February 3, 2020, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.