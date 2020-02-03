WV VOAD Remains Open To Home, Bridge 2016 Flood Damage Applicants

By Bobby Bordelon

Although several years have passed since the flood of 2016, efforts to rebuild and help those with homes and bridges damaged have not stopped – West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) is currently seeking applications for those affected by the storm.

Throughout late January, VOAD hosted a series of outreach events for those with damages from the flood. Funds through the federal and state governments are available to help those that are still in need.

