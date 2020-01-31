The Lewis Hosts WV Rivers Coalition For ‘Dark Waters,’ Question, Answer

By Bobby Bordelon

The story of dangerous water contamination in West Virginia is central to a new film in theaters now - "Dark Waters." Shown at The Lewis in downtown Lewisburg this past weekend, the theater also hosted the West Virginia Rivers Coalition for a question and answer session, keeping the public up to date on the newest information.

"Dark Waters" tells the story of Robert Bilott, an environmental defense attorney working on behalf of chemical companies to improve compliance or defend them in cases of noncompliance. After recommendation from Bilott's grandmother, Parkersburg native Wilbur Tennant, whose cows are dying of a mysterious disease, approached Bilott, asking him to take his case. Tennant suspects the local DuPont plant is dumping something into the stream, an assumption that would prove to be correct and lead Bilott to spend nearly 20 years fighting DuPont in court.

