STCA Closed For Flu Cases, Prevention Is Simple

By Leah Tuckwiller

Seneca Trail Christian Academy has closed for the remainder of the week due to cases of flu. Students return on Monday, February 3.

The school released a statement on social media urging parents to keep their children home if they contract the flu, as parents should themselves stay home if they become ill: "STCA will be closed from [January 29-30] due to the flu. Parents, if your child gets the flu please keep them at home for the entire duration that the [doctor] prescribes. We will return back to school on Monday, February 3, 2020."

