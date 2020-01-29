Medical Cannabis And K-9 Unit Thelma Considered By Greenbrier County Commission

By Bobby Bordelon

Medical cannabis businesses and a new K-9 unit came before the Greenbrier County Commission during the Tuesday, January 28, meeting.

The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act was passed by the sate in April 2017, and would allow West Virginia residents with a serious medical condition to use the drug as part of their treatment. The permit application period for businesses looking to grow and sell medical cannabis, also known as medical marijuana, will end on February 18, setting a quick deadline for companies competing for a permit. This includes Kristee Montgomery with the Appalachian Cannabis Company, who spoke to the commission.

