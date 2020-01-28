Heroin(e) Leaders Speak Before WVSOM

By Bobby Bordelon

Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader, Necia Freeman of Brown Bag Ministries, and Boone and Lincoln County Drug Court Judge William Thompson each spoke to students of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) on Tuesday, January 21, as part of the school's ongoing efforts to teach about drug use.

Rader and Freeman were both featured in the award-winning documentary Heroin(e), which highlights Huntington's efforts to battle the opioid epidemic. Thompson's drug court and its participants were also highlighted in a piece by NBC News.

