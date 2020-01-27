Case Brought Against Commissioner

By Bobby Bordelon

Greenbrier County Commissioner Mike McClung was charged in a criminal misdemeanor case brought by Special Prosecuting Attorney Brian D. Parsons on Wednesday, January 22, according to a document, Information 20-M-1, filed in the Greenbrier County Circuit Court.

The charges, consisting of three misdemeanors, stem from an alleged incident involving airport documents and files. The charges include unauthorized access to computer services, unauthorized possession of computer data or programs, and unauthorized possession of computer information, etc.

Read more in the Monday, January 27, 2020, edition of the West Virginia Daily News.