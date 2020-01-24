Tax Filing Season Begins, Take Advantage Of Free Filing Programs

By Bobby Bordelon

As the 2019 tax filing season begins, many people remain unaware of the Free File Alliance, a government and private-sector collaboration that provides a free tax filing system for those whose adjusted gross income adds up to $69,000 or less.

"Free File is made possible by a multi-year agreement between the IRS and the Free File Alliance [a nonprofit corporation composed of private tax preparation services, such as TurboTax and H&R Block] to provide free tax services for 70 percent of U.S. taxpayers," reads the Free File Alliance frequently asked questions website page. "Previously, free tax offerings were not consistently available and were subject to modification or discontinuation from year to year."

Read more in the Friday, January 24, 2020, edition of The West Virginia Daily News.